Should we be concerned with second-hand pot smoke, especially around children?

More
More people are using cannabis as it becomes more popular.
1:06 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Should we be concerned with second-hand pot smoke, especially around children?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55189868,"title":"Should we be concerned with second-hand pot smoke, especially around children?","duration":"1:06","description":"More people are using cannabis as it becomes more popular.","url":"/Health/video/concerned-hand-pot-smoke-children-55189868","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.