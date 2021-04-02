NFL changes concussion protocol after controversial calls this season The NFL will make changes to its concussion safety protocol, which is backed by the NFL and players union and supported by the leagues head, neck and spine committee, after an injury to Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage earlier this month.

CTE: The basics What you need to know about the degenerative brain disease.

CTE detected for 1st time in living patient Scans performed on retired NFL players have led researchers in Chicago to believe they may be one step closer to being able to diagnose CTE while a patient is still alive.

Clinicians see racial inequity in NFL concussion payouts Some clinicians who evaluate former NFL players lament that the league’s protocols supersede their professional judgment.

All eyes on quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he's cleared from concussion protocol ESPN sports analyst Adam Schefter gives insight into the upcoming football game match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.