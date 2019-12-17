Congress could raise federal age to buy tobacco to 21 as part of spending bill

The change would make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase vape products and e-cigarettes, as well as more traditional tobacco products.
0:31 | 12/17/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congress could raise federal age to buy tobacco to 21 as part of spending bill
Congress is considering a measure to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21 that's part of an ongoing effort to keep young Americans from baby. The bipartisan legislation would be included in a massive. Government spending bill expected to pass this week. It would apply to date products. A new study finds people who use 30% more likely to develop chronic lung diseases than people who don't use them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

