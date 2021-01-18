Transcript for New coronavirus cases on decline as US death toll nears 400,000

Let's pretty ABC news contributor infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Halloran for more on this now. Tucker I wanna start with what case Caylee just left off on over there at Dodger Stadium that's just one example of by the CDC's numbers we have roughly twenty million unused doses in this country. And it you've got Dodger Stadium in LA one of the hardest hit areas in the country saying they're gonna run out what's going wrong here. Good morning Diane yeah I mean. This is a major issue we're trying to get more vaccine distribute more vaccine and then closed the administration gal. I mean I do think that president Biden's plan is a bold when I think it is doable. Hardly think of the pneumonic peace the peace production. I.'s investment in people can supply chain in more clinics the EU's expansion. XP and those priority groups like we've already heard of the seeds communication. We have to provide a singular message in the EU's education we want to really try to tackle. Those that are vaccine hesitant to try to answer their questions we get more. I mean so far it did it just seems like there are a lot of things that are falling through. The cracks hopefully they can fix that but. And that ended decades will get better right we hope so let men. On a grim note unfortunately death tall in the US. Right now is on track to top 400000. In the next few days what does that number mean. Two US someone who works on the front lines of this. Diane when I walked through our intensive care unit later adjusted before you step down I remember that it took. Four months from the first death in the United States to reach bed ridden 100. Thousand person death. Binge this January this month we will likely see 100000. Deaths in a single month. Remember the US for every word just rot in the world one is from the United States that easy staggering number. It pitcher is the good news is though it sounds a clerk finally seeing. A decrease in daily cases in the US in the same for the seven A averages for test cases hospitalizations. And deaths so we think are we finally making progress and flattening the curve. I think it's too early to tell and I I want to give you better news you don't remember something. I don't even think we've seen the peak number of deaths from the New Year's Eve celebration that's probably going to be home over the next week. What I'm seeing it. Is we're being hit by tidal waves and what you did you just reported yes it's good news but it still large waves it's still winter the virus loves to spread indoors we have Putin and exhaustion we're hearing about more periods that are more contagious I'm afraid that the darkest days are not over yet. And California health officials have called for Pozen distribution of a particular lot. Suddenly Daryn as vaccine over concerns of allergic reactions one clinic reported. Up to ten reactions within 24 hours how concerned should we be about that. Well I think it's concerning it also shows that we're you know we're not trying going to endanger people we see something that's. Indeed issue we're gonna pause and we're gonna say OK let's not use guidelines yet which by the way the world over 300000. I'm shots for an outlawed so we're gonna talk the earth we're gonna see what's going on a cluster of in a small number of occasions death. That's a lot remember the risk of allergy or severe elegy supposed to be around 100000. Cuts like these needs be investigated further and I think we should pause. I injections from that specific water. Parent actor Alan thank you as always. Take your diet you too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.