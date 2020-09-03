Transcript for Coronavirus cases surge over the weekend

The numbers on corona virus continue to climb. In the US the total infected now topping 500. And lead health and government officials issuing widespread warnings on travel. Right now not wait until things get worse say no launch crowds no long trips and above rule. Don't get on a cruise ship. Off the coast of San Francisco stuck at C. Aren't some are. Over to corny 400 passengers on board the grand princess cruise ship preparing for port. At least 21 on the ship tested positive for the novel corona virus were basically on board. Quoting Greek traditions meanwhile Republican senator Ted Cruz in GOP house rep Paul ghosts are are placing themselves into voluntary self quarantine after briefly interacting with a person who has since tested positive for corona virus at C pack in Maryland last month. In Washington the state with the most deaths from the outbreak the nursing home that had at least sixteen confirmed dead. Now says they have enough testing kits for all residents New York State seeing a spike including one school district in Westchester County where a teacher tested positive Scarsdale school now closed until March 18 as a result. States are turning to the federal government for help many critical of the response. The CDC I believe was slow to begin when. They were not ready for this. The president's task force not ruling out the possibility of shutting down a city as other countries like Italy have already done anything's possible and that's the reason why we've got to be prepared. To take what ever action. Is appropriate. And president truck maintains that the risk to Americans is still low and says of his own potential exposure that he is not concerned. At all serene Trevor Andrew diverted Washington Andrew thank you.

