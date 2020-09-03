-
Now Playing: Fast moving developments in the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Virus’ spread impacts everyday life
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge over the weekend
-
Now Playing: Try this self-care challenge: Meditate every day
-
Now Playing: Should Americans prepare for a lockdown like China and Italy?
-
Now Playing: Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: State Department advising Americans not to get on cruise ships
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ chief health correspondent answers viewer questions related to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How to best plan for spring break in the wake of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The coronavirus’ impact on the sports world
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on what to know about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Infighting within the Trump administration amid coronavirus crisis: Report
-
Now Playing: Grand Princess cruise ship to offload in Oakland
-
Now Playing: Washington, DC reports its 1st case of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: China hotel collapses with quarantined coronavirus patients inside
-
Now Playing: What people can do to stop the spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: State of Emergency in New York with at least 76 coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: 21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus