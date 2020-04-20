Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 20, 2020

Okay. I I'm. It's. But unless we get the virus under control. The real recovery economically is not gonna happen so what you do if you've jumped the gun. And go with to a situation where you have a fix the spike. You gonna set yourself back. So it was painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines. Of gradually. Phasing in two. A reopening. It's going to backfire. That's the problem. And she. I mean it's. Okay. So you know. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.