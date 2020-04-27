Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 27, 2020

I. A we are beginning to time the talk. These box. Where a physical assailants. Unexpected any visible mark. Which I can tell you proposals do it is prudent. To seize the moment. When we have begun. To get. To wrestle it to look more. Yeah. Yeah. Family means.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.