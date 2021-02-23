Transcript for Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 in US

Now that staggering and tragic milestone in the history of our country over 500000. American lives lost to Covert nineteen. Over the last week the average number of daily desk is down 38%. Thank god that the US. Still hasn't seen a day with less than a thousand deaths since November. Tonight congressional leaders will hold a moment of silence for those 500000. Lives lost following a similar tribute last night from president Biden. This amid promising vaccine is from Johnson & Johnson ABCs Reno Roy has more on that. A year ago it was unimaginable. But now it's. According to Johns Hopkins University. Three of those victims were Kelly Phillips loved ones her parents and her brother it's gut wrenching. Each quarter loads. Lives lost leave a traumatize and behind. Remembered each person we've lost. The lives they lived. And loved ones they left behind. In Alabama Alfonse via AG jacks it was just 35 years old a father to Olivia and aria. Who are now trying to understand their dad is gone and pretty like yeah. Anyway were. You don't want the parents here meantime president biting reminding Americans to mask up as they wait for their turn to get vaccinated. This CDC reports more than 44 million. Have gotten at least one dose so far. And nearly twenty million have had both. But still there's confusion and frustration. This senior vaccination clinic in Michigan getting one million calls Monday alone just think there should be a better a better way to organized and six million doses were delayed by last week's storms but are expected to be delivered by the end of the week Johnson & Johnson announcing if they receive emergency use authorization. They plan to deliver enough doses of their single shot vaccine to vax and 820 million Americans by the end of. Martz. And in some more hopeful news the daily case average has plunged 74%. Since January according to the Kobe tracking project. And with numbers dropping some areas are easing restrictions including here in New York governor Apolo planning on opening. Movie theaters at limited capacity for the first time. In nearly a year Diane and arena we heard that good news about deaths declining across the country what's the data showing there. Yes so as you heard Terry mentioned just a couple of moments ago the Kobe tracking project says in the last week the average number of daily code in nineteen Dax has dropped by 38%. And they are all positive signs for those in assisted living. Since early January weekly deaths in nursing homes have declined by about 70%. And cases last week the lowest recorded since Diane might ABC's Rea Roy thank Serena.

