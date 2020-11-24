Transcript for COVID-19 cases surge before the holidays

Honoring an epidemiologist doctor John Brownstein now for more on the latest code in nineteen updates I've got to Brownstein good morning you know we keep. Talking about the warnings against travel for Thanksgiving but as we heard NGOs tease. People say they want to live their lives as we hear that claims have good air circulation passengers using have to Wear masks so why's it so risky. Good morning to and Patricia Leigh. We should be avoiding all child right trouble and any scenario with some risks yourself your family your community claims alone media are not the most sixty days to two BR but it's all BB sort. Cities around the edges error or transportation shoot you the important Jeff Bridges all those sort of combined to increase risk in those places are or are. 26. Year car and it's obvious I'm you're right and it's why recommend sitting in a window holds leaders are one in the middle he should but overall noted increased mobility drives increasing kids in reaching this. Every time after a holiday it seemed like he cases after a major or holiday at borders Kabul and this is most travelers we've yet. I just do one inmate equated it to know receives images of people gain tests and an air or getting rapid tests they do not mean to you were not expect it reduces the likelihood you're infected you could easily be asymptomatic and get all. All negative test immediate your carry news arts and you're bringing home your family and so again and travel by plane or any mode is can be super rich this Thanksgiving. We also heard several political leaders point to small gatherings with family and friends as a major source for the recent surge in cases but now in the report of the New York Times says. Data doesn't support that what are the fact here. Yeah this is a really tricky one because you know we know that small gatherings are cheap small events which friends outside counsel it's a major source red and there's reed did it just poured ash but overall it's tough to recruit bright it's hard to take these events are treating certitude is hard it is to trees are we were in contact with. Despite major super spreading like in prisons nursing but he's not. What is driving community spread. It doesn't mean that the seats and and general government or meet each had a communication from the beginning you are trying to or all the risks that they haven't daily lives we really can't be shaming people into doing everything we say in public art in public how do we get people in each in reducing risky behaviors and bring this transmission down it's all working at a public and Sheen and in tune your submission which is in really a problem. For many months. And thousands are lining to get truly tested before Thanksgiving now Quest Diagnostics is reminding people. To only get tested of their Asian dramatic or or rather if they are symptomatic. Or they're exposed to someone with a virus but we've heard officials say before that asymptomatic testing is key to tracking show how do you screw that. Yeah this this is really tough one to sort of outcome in two to understand because demand. It's we're right we're seeing more people getting tested them or read or are like 01 point five million that the State's highest all time should the promise seats are dealing with this or don't we always has a long line challenges in terms of getting test results and you know to test results are reporting these leaked news. So with limited resources to focus aren't symptomatic. Individuals but let me out of huge segment of the population so you have this authenticity that's really are actually used were missing a lot of people. And so this Chichi knowledge is actually that most transmission of how many each and to not respect so again. The testing is not enough to get this fire under control we need to easy thing more than clinical diagnosis really at the Serbian war. And that's really counts were seen in the meantime more reason to be extra careful what the other precautions doctor Brownstein we appreciate your time thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.