Transcript for ‘Unlikely COVID-19 is going to disappear’: Fauci

And doctor felt it when I start with you thumb our children are almost immune to the disease. Just yes or notes have got a lot to get through please. Our children almost immune to the disease. We have to. Okay maybe a little more recession almost immune to children get infected yes they do at a hundreds of thousands of Tilton and it infected. Hundreds of thousands took an infected so children are not almost immune to the disease is coping nineteen going to magically disappear. Doctor vouching. I do not believe it would disappear because it's such a highly transmissible virus. It is unlikely that is gonna disappear just wearing a mask give people cope it nineteen. Does wearing them this give that no OK not to my knowledge RA is cove it nineteen hoax. No. Com should people take high trucks a quirk win and secure for Covert nineteen. The overwhelming cumulative evidence. Properly conducted randomized control trials. Indicate no therapeutic efficacy. Hydroxy clerk can can people cure themselves of Coca nineteen by injecting themselves with disinfectant. Or bleach I'm sorry no. Com. Are you safe from the disease if you coach threw one at the aforementioned large assemblies. Crowds demonstrations. Without a mask on and not observing social distancing if you sign a waiver that you want sued to sponsor of the event. I'm and that's a sure those things are connected but I'll repeat what I said multiple times that being in a crowd particularly with romance is a risk for acquisition and transmission. Abusive but signing a waiver doesn't confer any kind of immunity on you from route from being infected by the disease Watson. Our. Tom. Doctor fallacy. I'm. The European governments and a completely different place they've got the disease on the run. In fact. The Asian countries have the disease on the run. I saw some remarkable figures. All right. Almost every other country on earth is doing far far better mannered states except for Brazil whose president has followed president trumps. Policies but we have a 153000. Dead Canada our next door neighbor. Has less than 9000. We have seventeen times the number. Of death from a China. Which of course much larger United States has lost 4661. People. We've lost a 153000. People with our rate of death is 36 times higher than China and on and on. Do we have the financial resources in the scientific expertise in America to do what other governments have done. To bring in the infection rate down to something manageable so. They and is in sight of this nightmare. I believe we do have the tools and certainly has been a considerable degree of financial investment so what is the difference. What why are all of the other countries defeating the disease. And were not why do we not have a plan a strategy for victory to win to beat cove in nineteen. Oh I believe I address that in not only my opening statement but also in response to the question of one. The congressman. And that is that when you look at the comparison between Asia and Europe as is shown by the chairman's. Post or there. That when they shut down they shut down to the tune of about 95% getting their baseline. Down to tens or hundreds of cases today so what is when we did. We got it down but unfortunately our baseline was 20000 today arts are what get somewhere but would you agree with me that the critical difference is. Either the presence or the absence of social cohesion and political leadership to actually develop a plan. Executed in stick to it. I think it was such a diversity of responds in this country from different states. That we've really did not have a unified bringing everything. Yes.

