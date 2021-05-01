-
Now Playing: Inside Los Angeles hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson’s daughter blames the “Paghetti Fairy” for pasta mess on their floor
-
Now Playing: Officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges
-
Now Playing: No charges against officer in shooting of Jacob Blake
-
Now Playing: California hospitals at breaking point due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton on Kamala Harris’ historic election
-
Now Playing: Republican backlash against Trump intensifies
-
Now Playing: Andre Hill memorial service yields calls for justice
-
Now Playing: Dr. Sanjay Gupta says he's worried about post-holiday COVID surge
-
Now Playing: Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses issues with rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Trump pressures Pence on election results?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 variant detected in New York
-
Now Playing: Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff: ‘Make a plan to vote and be apart of history’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Georgia runoff election to determine control of Senate
-
Now Playing: Georgians line up to vote in Senate runoff election
-
Now Playing: New UK variant is 50% more transmissible than original strain of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff calls Trump’s effort to overturn the election an ‘attack on Georgia voters
-
Now Playing: Harrowing video shows teen skier rescued from chairlift
-
Now Playing: How the more contagious COVID-19 strain could affect US infection rate