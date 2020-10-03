Transcript for What you need to know about the COVID-19: March 10, 2020

Good afternoon everybody I'm Diane San thanks for being with us as more and more institutions are taking precautions against the corona virus. We want to make sure you have all of the latest most accurate information. Every day at noon we'll meet you here on ABC news live to take your questions on Covert nineteen. And get you answers from the experts. We also wanted to make sure you know how to send us those questions you can send them on Twitter or if you're watching us on FaceBook live you can also just. Add questions to the comments we will answer as many as we can again on Twitter we're at ABC news live. And we also want to show you some of the latest numbers global cases of cold with nineteen. Have risen to more than 1141000. More than 4000 people have died but we also have some encouraging numbers so far more than 64000. Of those cases are reported to have recovered. And here in New York the number of cases is now well over a hundred making it one of the biggest outbreaks in the country. Which Johnson has been following all those developments force is here with me now with what are officials saying about the sudden spike in cases in New York. We'll Diana mirrored closet says that he expects hundreds of cases it in the coming weeks and part of this has to do with the fact that it's simple math. They are rapidly increasing the testing and they are going by the fact that if you look for something you'll find it. Morning with a number of cases climbing and hard hit New York. The mayor suggesting dramatic steps to keep the elderly say for example you don't wanna go see your grandchildren if they happen to be sick it or the common cold you just don't wanna do. The head of the agency that runs New York's transportation hubs now testing positive. Cove it nineteen now reaching a rarely reported demographic a seven year old girl diagnosed in the Bronx but said to be doing well. So far children have accounted for just over 2% of confirmed cases worldwide. New measures now being taken by every professional sports team all the essential personnel allowed in the locker rooms. The spread leading dozens of schools and colleges including Amherst San Francisco State. An Ohio State University one of the largest in the country to suspend it in person classes to minimize exposure. And wit is here with me now wit I know another aspect we're hearing about is this New York City first responder now diagnose what we know that. That's right this is not unexpected but it is significant. Fares now saying the FDNY is confirming that its first EMS worker. To test positive. Within the city limits and this is somebody who actually worked out of Brooklyn. What they don't know now is how that person became exposed who else they may have exposed along the way so out of an abundance of caution. Multiple people who worked around that EMS worker all also going into self quarantine but. It goes to the fact that these first responders are really on the front lines of all of this we've seen now somebody was it an EMS worker but we've seen doctors nurses and other medical workers at hospitals in the area. We've come back testing possible. It's unnerving we need them now media member hands accidentally they are in harm's way sometimes. Where we also see an unprecedented move by pro sports what's going on. We've never seen anything quite like this before Diane mrs. Major League Baseball Major League soccer the NHL the NBA all coming together with the joint statement basically saying. If you are not part of essential team personnel you can not go inside the locker room they are banning the media. From going inside the locker room but it still raises a lot of questions there they say that they're doing this to try to limit the spread of the virus. But what about fans in the stands what will happen at big sporting events in the future are they considering canceling games. As this plays out going for there's still a lot of questions but what we know now these leagues are trying to coordinate a response and we really haven't seen anything like it before. Amazing which Johnson appreciated thanks that. And now to that ongoing cruise ship nightmare over in California officials are in the process of removing thousands of passengers from the grand princess. And then transporting them to quarantine chief national correspondent Matt Gutman joins me from Oakland live with the latest Matt you've been monitoring this whole process since the start. How's it going. There's good news and bad news Diane. First the good news. Hundreds of people have been taken off the ship including the very ill the first two passengers who were. Tested positive for corona virus and off the ship hundreds of Canadians Californians as well. The process is probably gonna take more than one more day but. It is moving along but. Just about a minute ago I got a text from a passenger with whom I've been speaking for this entire time since early Thursday she said the captain just came on the PA system. And made a scathing. Criticism of the way US officials he says are handling. This they say it he said it's very chaotic they are not getting proper information. And when they do get information they go ahead and change it and I will give you an example of that that I've experienced myself. One thing that baffled us Diane is that yesterday we heard. That among the first people were taken off the ship more than nineteen crew members who tested positive we were then told that they were put. Back on the ship with the rest of the population on the ship to handle the quarantine and I guess there. Wade out until the ship goes back out to sea and and they do their fourteen days but there's a lot of miscommunication. Here and a lot of chaos. This is not a science just give you what indication of what's happening back pair at that dot. Everything you see another side of the ship that is what they call the hot zone. On everybody in that area certainly anybody who comes in contact with passengers is in full protective equipment. Every time they leave that area they have to take the equipment off and put it back on so they are taking this very seriously may be the reason it seems so chaotic is that. These are too used upon the uncharted waters this has never been done on US soil cell. They're kind of just working things out as they go along I suppose and that what's happening with these other Christians that the CDC kept from docking. Well there were four additional crew ships and we're talking about. About 101000 people on all of them. Who were on those ships and the CDC suspected that there were crew members who had been on the grand princess. On a previous crews who are now working on those cruises. Three of the four cruises. The crew members were tested. They were came back negative there's a fourth cruise the royal the princess Caribbean. I am hearing right now that that has also been tested negative it has been cleared to dock so all of those have been cleared which is it's a huge sigh of relief for. The pretty damaged cruising industry but obviously it's pretty bleak future for them over the next few months as. Those that night that meant for us from Oakland thanks Matt. And staying on the West Coast Washington State is reporting infections and at least three different nursing homes. The life care facility considered the epicenter of the outbreak has seen at least twenty deaths. Scott said look checks father is apt that facility. And Scott joins us live now Scott. First of all house your father doing. So the best we know he's doing fine he's not experience saying they're critical symptoms. But it's scary. When they it's difficult to get any kind and decent information. Without it frustrated what does have been like who what where you're hitting obstacles. Frustration doesn't even start to explain what's going on that CDC remains quiet. They're rested and people just don't know there's miscommunication. Some people felt before he's in with whatever they want to say and other people don't know what to say. So getting accurate information getting timely information. Is then one them the most difficult parts of the. And Scott I know you actually contracted the virus tell me about how you found that out and how do you feel. Luckily right now I feel great bit on Wednesday I felt horrible. So I visited my father at like yours senator. Trying to track then. The virus. Last Wednesday. It all hit me like a freight train. Including the temperature shortness of breath caught all of the statistics. Went to Swedish hospital and they were incredible in the emergency room. But mean and negative pressure Rome. Japanese. Greeting things to help my lawns. And within a couple of days I was pretty much back to normal. Then it's it's a nasty one that can hit very fast and very hard in especially if I'm a healthy guy. It will hit the older and the people that are infirm much much harder and that's the biggest fear this whole virus. Scott how do you feel your care compares to the care your father is getting and other residents at that facility. Might here was a 100%. Apps loop eight plus fantastic. And what we know about facility. I'd give him a there they are giving them main among here possible. Thank you it's because they're working in uncharted waters they don't know what to do they don't know how to do. They weren't trained well we're virus of this nature. And all they can basically do is feed the patients. And we are wishing you and your father a good health right now and we hope at the very least you start to get more answers Scott thanks for joining us. Think you hear him. ABC's chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton is sitting right next region you're nodding your head that whole time what do you make both of hearing. Matt Gutman is a summary of how the process is going. Disembarking the ship and then you hear from Scott talking about the chaos it's been trying to get information on his father. Well I think Ty and the unifying theme whether it's the passengers on a cruise ship where the patients and that skilled nursing facility is. Failure to plan failure to acts acute confusion. Lack of communication and lack of coordination. None of those things should exist ever. When you're talking about providing health care and medicine that's why we have drills that's why we practice things if you can't practice them. And you don't plan for them you can X acute down and that's what you're seeing right now and the first thing that I thought of as were listening to Matt Gutman report what's going on that cruise ship is the clock is ticking and here's what I mean by that. Most of those in nineteen confirmed cases represented tests that were done I believe 46 passengers were tested. On Thursday of last week. Weaned me know from the very limited dated that exists right now on the transmission dynamics of coral this novel crown a virus that if left unchecked twitch that. If it bad environment basically is. This virus will double approximately. Every seven days so everyone on that ship needs to be tested and they may need to be tested more than once across various periods of time. Just as the patients in that nursing home. May need to be tested again because remember the way a virus normally be Hayes. You can be exposed to a virus rate this second and if I test you in five minutes you're gonna test negative. But in five day is average time you might start showing symptoms and therefore test positive by testing in two days let's say or five days or seven days. So we don't know how long people who are infected with this. Novel corona virus shed virus we don't know. When they can test positive we think that the average incubation period based on a recent but small study that just came out his five day is. But it's not just you need to test a small group of people you need to test every one in that nursing home you need to test everyone on that ship and then. Really not difficult I and I understand we're dealing with 3500 people but again. It you know military can deal with. Thousands of people at a time so this really should be no different three groups the people you know are positive who had symptoms. Go to a hospital and they get you know more severe clinical care. People who test positive with no symptoms get put in isolation because as we've heard again. Isolation I I isolation is for the ill so they get isolated they tested positive. And people who have been exposed. Just on that ship. Either not tested or tested negative initially get put into quarantine. That's not difficult. But the clock is ticking and it needs to happen and similarly at the nursing home things need to happen in people need to be tested repeatedly. Or we won't know really what's going on so this is kind of the monster that's hiding in plain site it's well. And some of the criticism is getting chalked up to politics and unfortunately politics does sometimes come into play in the situation and we did it we wish it did and but as a medical professional forget the politics beyond what can officials learned from this right now and do better going forward while. First of all in in medicine there is no room or time for blank right you know one of my favorite sayings is be careful when you point a finger because there usually three pointing right back at you and when patients' lives are at stake and health and either a small population at large population is at stake. We really don't have time for that so I think from a medical standpoint right now we need to ramp up testing and the frustration we heard from Scott. In Washington and also from the passengers on that ship reflect the fact that yes there might be enough kits available. But if those tests can't be run or process that really doesn't help us rate now. And rate now there is a lot of confusion in terms of executing and implementing the testing process. At local levels and it's not just happening in Washington State. Or in California with that cruise ship it's happening in New York it's happening in Boston Massachusetts and many other cities as well. Honda Civic we are seeing some creativity come about now Australia's opens up to drive through testing areas we know Seattle's doing not rain on medical workers. I changes quickly your thoughts on this could we see more of this well I think the. I definitely could and as long as you know the first premise of the hippocratic oath is do no harm as long as it's not harming anyone I think that some of those. Kind of impromptu fixes made me take some burden off the system right now. By and you know people have been saying in the world of public health for a long time about ten years. Then as a society where are not prepared to deal with the public health emergency of this nature and I think. If this turns out to be not very severe. There are some major lessons being learned in real time and unfortunately I'm ones that are affecting people's health rate now. Right after action if you can hang out for that we're gonna have some viewer questions for you a little while but. First you want to get over to president trump announcing plans for the economy after a horrible day on Wall Street the Dow Jones plummeted a study in 2000. Points. Today even markets are doing a bit better after the president said he will take major steps to ease economic concerns about cove at nineteen you can see the Dow currently up. 342. Big contrast yesterday Karen Travers is at the white house with more Karen what do we know so far about the president's stimulus plan. Diane the president wants to ease concerns on Wall Street after yesterday's very rocky day he also says he wants to help industries and Americans who are. Dealing with this coded nineteen resident in a few moments is going to head to Capitol Hill to have lunch with the Republican senators. And picks them on his ideas for economic stimulus and what we heard from him yesterday. He would like to look out for hourly wage earners eating get into specifics on what that would beat. And he's also considering a payroll tax cut. Our Capitol Hill teen Diana saying there is already a a lot of skepticism from Republicans and Democrats that a payroll tax cut is the right thing to do right now. Well as some reaction on Wall Street is in reaction to that at least traders seemed to be seeing that is some good news. Karen we also saw several lawmakers going to self quarantine yesterday now there's a big question over whether whether the president's. Should be tested himself. And the White House said last night day and he has not been tested for coated nineteen because they say. He is not had any prolonged contact with any individual who is tested positive for corona virus. And he has not shown any symptoms but as you say there are several lawmakers right now who were doing that self quarantine. And at least three of them have had contact with the president one of them congressman Mack gates was on Air Force One yesterday that's when he found out that he had to do with self quarantine on the way up from Florida to Washington. Another congressman Mike mark meadows is the resident incoming chief of staff. He's doing two days now a self quarantine at the White House though says. The president has not been tested. I'm Karen Travers forced the White House thanks Karen. And I want to bring doctor ration back and we want to get right to your viewer questions. And Jennifer's question is isn't it true that air dryers the hand dryers in public bathrooms are full of bacteria. An effort to prevent exposure to corona virus are you better up shaking your hand strike in the air. You know it's it's a decent question Diane but here's the bottom line and I want to remind people of let's not over think this. There may be a shortage of hands sanitize or in the country but to my knowledge there's no shortage of water soap and sinks. So we're not scrubbing to perform a major lack for autonomy or abdominal surgery here you just need to wash your hands with soap and water for twenty seconds and dry your hands well whether that's with a dry air. Or with a paper towel as if it's with a paper towel use that to turn the faucet off and the doorknob to get out of the bathroom but. Again let's not over think and so do you I don't know why is corona virus more concerning than the flu the flu affects more people and kills more people 100% and I'm glad that this person asked this question because we do need to remember. That in fact up to the last estimates from the CDC where that 20000. Americans have died from flu related complications this season. But as you know we cover flu every single year and people tend most people to turn a deaf ear to it like it doesn't really matter now all of a sudden. The flu and it is kind of having its heyday of attention if you will. I think it's important to understand how it's not a competition. So they both can be mild they both can be severe and unfortunately they both can be deadly. On their different respiratory viruses and it's not one size fits all it's not either rower. And this is new and I think of that's why they're so much attention on this right now we don't know what to expect. We don't know how it will behavior we don't even know for sure with large large numbers the transmission dynamics of this so. I'm I think that's why it's it's in the spotlight as much business. Right and it's 64000. Have recovered this or next question. I don't know what recovered is does this mean they're no longer contagious they're asymptomatic for how many days friend fourteen ice on this question and I loved it because this really reflects the way -- scientists or doctors thinks about viruses epidemiology. And transmission dynamic so. Recovered stick to that line in my medical opinion means there are no longer symptomatic that doesn't mean they're not still infected or contagious because we know let's say for influenza. Especially children can be contagious for five to seven day is after they start developing symptoms. We don't have any and that data yet with this virus so all we know is that when I hear the word recovered. To me that means they're no longer symptomatic and that is good news and we have to remember because now we're hearing all this focus on the vulnerable age group vulnerable populations. Yes the majority of severe cases fall into that group but I want to be clear we will hear some people who have. No preexisting medical conditions who are not elderly who occasionally will fall into the severe group as well so in medicine it's not. It's not black or white it's not all or none but you know we do rely on those statistics to guide us in general with what to expect. And I next year wants to know is there's such a thing as just being carriers of the virus but not showing symptoms can the virus still be spread by them. That's a great question and we think that did pediatric age group is a major. In this group in other words they are. Likely becoming infected but they're not showing symptoms. And so they may be factors of spread or they need be the ones who are actually going home in spreading to their parents or grandparents. So again those are all things that we just don't know yet about this virus 'cause it's less than three months old. The women tell the general population doesn't need to be wearing masks but the nest for next viewer wants to know what do you think about wearing disposable gloves. When shopping it setter us they can kill him off before getting your car or home. OK so. I will confess I actually thought not a disposable gloves but I had Williams so kind of winter here in New York City munition where my winter clothes out. But here's the thing we can't walk around in a plastic bubble OK we're not going into an operating room sterile environment now so again. I think that that would absolutely be more harm more wiest more burden on our health care system there's no scientific data to support. That it does anything protective. Other than we east disposable latex gloves potentially. And remember the touching your face phenomenon you nearby that's a reflex so that your body doesn't even really know whether you have gloves on or not so. I still go back to just. We pass a sink use it. I sometimes think I'm cutting my face more now that I've been told us. Can't know maybe I just finally noticing how incredibly touching my face but it's all that sound a lot it's alive. All right fact dress and we appreciate it if if you don't mind hanging out I want your final thoughts before we leave but first we wanna get to the other aspect of this that you where you might need to protect yourself all this news. Can understandably have a lot of us feeling on edge so what's the best way to manage his stress and keep yourself. From being victim to anxiety and other similar conditions let's go over clinical psychologist Jenn yet doctor yet. Use treat people all the time how do you keep people. Updated on what they need to know medically like doctor ashes telling us but keep them from getting too involved with the anxiety and stress that hearing about the spires brain. Well first. Life think it's really important to understand that right now. It is natural for all of us to be a little bit anxious and a little bit concerned this is your fire flight response at work. And it's useful to be a little bit more concerned this is keeping people to. And keep their hands clean by following the CDC instructions. Washing it twenties suck and so live. Water and so thumbs doing social distancing so these are all. Behaviors that are to protect us from getting sick and these are. Important things to engage and now the question is how far you taking it. Sometimes for people if illness anxiety or obsessed with compulsive disorder and even generalized anxiety. They can take those behaviors to an extreme. And that's when it becomes a problem so the you're washing your hands so much. In hot steamy water with lots and lots of so that your hands are now dry and cracked. That's a problem if you're avoiding things you usually do such sigh I'm going to. The jam or taking a walk on and juror neighborhood that's a problem so it's the question is how much. Excessively are you taking their instructions. Are there any techniques to kind of manage the anxiety that can come with the fears that an outbreak spreads. While you know the purpose help the fight or flight response is to protect us to keep us safe. And the problem with what's going along with the core low virus. It's lads it's a lot of uncertainty so anxiety. Bills on uncertainty which is what drives our fear so what a lot of people are doing are trying to do things to protect themselves. Again to an excess of degrees so. Some things are you might want to take into consideration. Is. If you're looking at the news just look at a one today you don't need to be spending hours and hours watching the news or even common goal will laying information. From sources sun may not be credible. One of my A associates just told me about. The a gossip that occurred which the information was completely erroneous so make sure their information you're getting is from a reputable source. And limit you'll are search for that information. And follow all of the comes a follow also instructions from the CDC. Such as used saying social distance saying washing your hands. More importantly keeping your immune healthy so doing the things that would normally. Keep you healthy such as eating healthy. Me getting a lot of sleet drinking plenty of fluids those are some of the things. Those are some of the things you can actually do to keep yourself healthy I know some people are saying away from the jammed. Because they're afraid of the gym and getting the virus but exercise can happen actually help with your mental health right. Absolutely now you know you don't have to do you exercise after gem I certainly don't. Always go to the gym for exercise you can always take a walk around your neighborhood you can always get on the -- bicycle and cycle around. Your neighborhood so those are some of the other thing she can go hiking. In those are some of the things that you can do Gottesman not inside a gym. I work out as other you're telling me. The benefit of our habit of that period we appreciate you being on thank you thank you so months and before we go doctor Jan I want to ask you any final thoughts. Yeah I think that Diane today my two Amin areas of focus our number one you know with this uncertainty that we've been seeing from the beginning. It brings me back to one of my favorite lines in life which is you can't always control what happens to you but you can control how you respond or react to what happens. And so I think that again. Taking comes steps minimizing the things that you can do that are low risk and may be some benefit on will help a lot with sad. And then I think the other thing is that specifically about this outbreak both globally and here in the US or in your local area. I'm because they are now these hot spots in the US is. Understand the concept that something can still be low risk to the overall population low risk to you as one person. But higher risk to either our global economy or global populations or certain other populations like the vulnerable. Elderly etc. setter and they're not in in conflict with each other those things are not contradicting each other so taking keeping those in mind. Really helps with the insight and perspective as this story continues to evolve because every single day. Something changes. Back to Jennifer Ashton we appreciate your time as always you. And that we'll do it for us we heard doctor yep talking about the many myths out there on the Internet to try to stay away from them get your news from a reliable source. We will actually comb through some of those makes in future broadcasts and have done it Jennifer asked doctor Jennifer Ashton. Sort through some of the fact and fiction. So remember to stay with us here at ABC news live up. For all of the very latest updates on corona virus and get more from ABC news prime tonight at 7 PM. Also Nightline is now devoting it's entire coverage to covad nineteenth you can catch me there tonight. Right after Jim Jimmy Kimmel I'm Diana stayed up thanks up watching stays safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.