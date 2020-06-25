Transcript for COVID-19 and the risk to pets

We've heard a handful of stories about pets and covid-19 leaving many pet owners to wonder about the risk to their pets. Here to answer your questions how to keep those furry friends of yours safe is Dr. Diarra blue from animal planet "The pet life." Thank you for being here. Good to see you. We have a question here from Rochelle in Michigan. Let's listen. Hi, Dr. Blue. My name is Rochelle from eastern Michigan. One of my favorite things to do is take my fur babies to the dog park. Should I be keeping them socially distanced from other dogs just like I social distance myself? What do you think, Dr. Blue? That's a good question. Michigan is my home. I love to hear someone is interested in walking dogs. The covid-19 virus isn't known to be in animals. It's known to be more in humans. It's a virus. It can always change. At this point I wouldn't be concerned about the dogs spreading the virus from one dog to another. It shouldn't be going from animals to people. At the end of the day social distancing is what we're doing. It's probably ideal, but I don't think it's a must. Let's go to Emily in Indiana. This is Emily from south Bend, Indiana. This is sully. Should we be cleaning his paws after walks in the neighborhood? What's the best way to get germs off him? That's a fair question too. The covid-19 virus is not everywhere. You're not going to walk on the street and it will be on the floor. I don't think it's necessary to sanitize the paws for that purpose. It's not a bad idea to ever walk your feet before you go in your home, or take your shoes off. Same thing for animals. It's an okay practice. But if you're doing it to prevent covid-19, not necessary. That was great advice. You should be wiping your feet before you go in the house. You got to. You can't come in my house with your shoes on now. All right. Next up Massachusetts and eugeni. Hi. I recently recovered from coronavirus. I was wondering if dogs can get coronavirus. If they can, can they give it back to humans? This is talking about passing it back and forth. You were hitting on this a minute ago. God bless you. So glad you recovered. You giving your dog coronavirus is almost next to not at all. I don't think it's something that can happen. We know it affects cats and ferrets more so than canines. I wouldn't be overly concerned. If there are concerns, you can board that dog or put it with another family member until you have completely recovered. I don't think it's something you need to worry about, especially not them giving it back to you. It can't go from animals to people. Dr. Blue, really great to see you. We appreciate you. He's actually at work folks. He has a day job. He is at work. We appreciate you taking a break from work. Good to see. Appreciate you, T.J. You can watch Dr. Blue in "The vet life" on the animal planet. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.