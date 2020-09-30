How COVID-19 is transmitted: What we know

More
While the coronavirus is thought to spread mainly when people are in close contact, experts say airborne transmission is possible.
1:26 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How COVID-19 is transmitted: What we know
It. It. The and. It. And. Yeah after all listeners know yeah. He's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"While the coronavirus is thought to spread mainly when people are in close contact, experts say airborne transmission is possible.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73349457","title":"How COVID-19 is transmitted: What we know ","url":"/Health/video/covid-19-transmitted-73349457"}