Transcript for What it's like to be a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

racing to discover a vaccine for covid-19. In order to succeed, they need willing participants to test out possible options. Who are these folks stepping up to help the world get closer to a vaccine? Here to tell us about her experience so far is Stella sexton. Good to see you. You felt a duty, a responsibility to take this upon yourself. A lot of people will participate in trials. Who knows if this one will make it through or not? Still, you felt a duty of some type. Help me understand that a little better. Well, you know, there's a lot of suffering going on and a lot of people I know have been affected by this. Just to give you one example, my grandfather who is 93, when he was a little kid, he had to quarantine for three months because he had pertussis and there was no vaccine back then. Here we are 80 years later and my kids have been out of school for three months and my grandfather is back in quarantine. It's 2020 and we need to fix this. The only way we can do this if people who have the ability step up and participate in these trials. I felt it was relatively safe and I felt it was my duty to help. First dose about a month ago. A second dose yesterday. Yes. How has this process been going? How are you feeling? I feel fine. I'll be honest with you maybe after the first dose, I felt a tiny bit of fatigue. I went about my day and did everything normally. I feel fine. The researchers that have worked with me at the hospital, the university of Pennsylvania, they have been phenomenal. They're so caring. You have a whole appointment that's about your informed consent. It's 22 pages. They go over everything that could possibly happen. They make sure you understand what you're consenting to. That's an extremely thorough physical, blood work, everything. Then you don't get to the vaccination until the third appointment once you cleared everything else. I want people to know if they've seen what I've seen -- I don't know whether the vaccine will work, but I can tell you these scientists are working very hard. I feel they're extremely trustworthy and putting our safety first. Quickly, the kids, what do they think about what mom is The kids are proud of me. They know vaccines are important. They're fully vaccinated. First, they were a little worried about my safety. When I explained things to them, they were really excited. They're proud. They're telling their friends. They both asked me if there was going to be a trial for kids because they want to help too. Oh, my goodness. Stella, when we hear about trials and trial volunteers, you help us put a face and story behind the people that do this. You're doing something that could benefit the entire world. Good luck to you and your family down the road. Good to see you, Stella. Thanks so much. Thanks for having me on.

