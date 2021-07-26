Transcript for COVID cases on the rise

A pandemic is gaining new strength here in the US doctor about she says the CBC's considering revising mass guidance for fully vaccinated people. As Florida posts the worst outbreaks in the country Victor can those at a vaccination site in Miami with the latest. We'll room. This morning. The show goes on amid the spread of the delta variant officials warning those who attended this hip hop festival in South Florida. About the rising number of corona virus cases in the state Porter recording 73000. New cases last week. An average of more than 101000 per day no accounting for one in five cases in the US new pump up vaccination sites set up. Would demand ramping up the White House in CDC reporting about 790000. Vaccinations nationwide over the weekend. Possibly the biggest 24 hour period. Since early July nearly 60% of US adults are fully vaccinated but cases have skyrocketed 314%. Since mid June and hospitalizations are up by nearly 40% this sell its struggling Florida Arkansas and Louisiana have the highest rates of infection in the country this healthcare worker and Alabama is urging people to get vaccinated. Me personally. I've never been this frustrated professionally. As I am right now. Nationwide more than 25000. Patients are being treated for Covert in the hospital most. We're not vaccinated and with a highly contagious delta variant raging through three largest school district's New York LA and Chicago requiring masks for students doctorate that he felt she confirming the administration. Is considering revising mass guidance for fully vaccinated people but saying local authorities should make the call the CDC agrees. With that ability and discretion. Capability. To say you know. You read a situation where we're having a lot of dynamics of infection so even if you are vaccinated. You should Wear a mask that's a local decision. So far more than 156. Million American adults are fully vaccinated there are bin approximately 153000. Symptomatic break the new infections that is according to unpublished CDC data obtained by ABC news that is just point. 098%. Of those fully vaccinated so well these cases happen. They are likely rare Diane. All right ABC's Victor can no thank you. And to better understand where things stand with the corona virus that's friend actor look the tell position at Stanford children's health. For more on the sector to tell thank you for being here as always wanna start with the delta very because it's new CDC data. Says symptomatic breakthrough cove in nineteen infections are rare and represented about. Point 09. To 8% of those fully vaccinated so. Is there any concern about current vaccinations and and do you think that we could see boosters in the coming months. The morning to and is owed I think. You race a look at this is so the first things and understand is there's a big difference between a breakthrough code infection which could be anyone is backs and you just test positive resist symptomatic ones that you're referring to. Bursting hospitalized search giant which you still have an extremely. Low there improbable chance of doing he's your vaccinated. Tequila should be focusing on a regarding booster shots. What the CDC is really talking about where he may be headed it's a booster shot her those are about 65 or whoever weakened immune system may seem a little bit more protection. As we're seeing these cases ramp up across the nation. Now the right now 59 point 8% of adult Americans are vaccinated but we're still seeing cases and hospitalizations. Rising. Pretty significantly Arkansas Louisiana Florida of those of the State's of the highest infection rates. Where do we need to be. In for vaccinations. To take enough of fact that we stop at least seeing those rise in hospitalizations. Well I can answer this past tense we really needed to be. Is getting the vaccinations rolled out to these vulnerable communities about a month ago more than Mac is remembered is that you don't series. Your second Judy two weeks the fully vaccinated and serious numbers like conclusions and Dagestan are gonna lack about two weeks. After rising just reported positive cases so in other words we have got top this right now and it's extremely frustrating I had without early sentiment. Zain life seeking public health preventative measure wirdzek. Did and it seat belt light jacket. It'll help me it's more than 97%. Effective at preventing councilors are dad so we really need both to help community but also those local politicians. To get on top that in these days. The American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association joined up with fifty other health care organizations calling for mandatory vaccinations. In their industry and other citing the rising case straits and the delta variant. As reasons for this and they issued a sixty minute on a region some pieces of it it says our health care organizations and societies. Advocate that all health care and long term care employees require their workers. To receive the cove in nineteen vaccine we hope all other employers across the country will follow our lead an implement effective policies to encourage vaccination. The health and safety of US workers families communities in the nation depends on it. Now and one part they say encourage in another part they talk about mandatory two different things right so. How how do you think we make first of all of this message and an ongoing debate over whether people like employers and schools. Should mandating vaccine verses just encouraging them in certain industries. All we talked about it. You know plays at a hospital or health care facility for you really are excellent record any expose all the time 100% across the border we should be encouraging it I think it might be difficult to mandated until we get that. We're not only time they're protecting the individual from beginning backseat were also talking about the possibility that it. I see individuals whose positive she may have mild symptoms or no symptoms usually transmitted to other people you protecting those around you including all my patients. Were below the age of solving can't get vaccinated now regarding schools and other businesses. Unequivocally this should be encouraged Kennedy to Mandy will be easier again when we get that FDA approval but also looking white. Local outbreaks look like I think it's gonna be a state by state scenario which is frustrating but we just know that that's how gonna play out. Now the white house of the CBC reporting 790000. Vaccinations occurred over the weekend. Contributing to the the rise do you think people initially skeptical. On getting the vaccine are now may be coming around to it because this is higher than we've seen recently. It is any I hate to save the silver lining any outbreaks it happens because you know some people out there. We need to how did Kobe nineteen he's really hit close to home in order to be like hey this is really to see if their communities. It's very frustrating is we don't wait for that have a tragedy to occur summit for them to then go out to get preventative step of that is what we suspect is happening each and some of these areas. Also it's possible. Some of the conservative or Republican voices were now coming on saying he get the vaccine you know governor of Arkansas. You Steve's at least people as Sean Hannity on fox he has maybe reaching some of that has in population. Would see Dennis sooner we'll take what we can get and I hope more than me you know follow suit and stand on the side of science. We're also seeing some areas it response to rising rates with the reinstating mass mandates even in some cases. For people who are vaccinated and we her doctor thought she they're hinting. That we could start seeing more of that do you think that's necessary NN will this become a country like the again where were all in masks again. You know I think it's something that people should at least per pair for. People sit at the very least keep mask slip on them at all times you don't know what kind of situation you're watching you in the business. I don't know if we actually get a national mass mandate that would be followed by every state we just some jury Missouri's actually district attorney went against. They're state health officials saying that he would challenge amassed mandate. It's I don't know this would be something that we even be able to get off the ground any universal fashion by the needs of our peoples understand that a mask. Again. Ways aren't necessarily gonna protect even vaccine adverse remain hostile as the vaccine does but it will prevent the transmission and further outbreaks. His idea was an incursion happening across the board and I think it should be happening on the local level and if there's a man in your area police following his you know exactly what you're preventing. All right doctor Patel it's always great to have you thank you. Likewise thank you.

