Cruise ship passengers rejoice after being allowed to dock

ABC News’ Maggie Rulli joins us from Yokohama, Japan where possibly the uninfected passengers may be the ones that are waiting to be let go.
2:12 | 02/13/20

Cruise ship passengers rejoice after being allowed to dock

