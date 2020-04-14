Transcript for Cuomo, de Blasio disagree over school restart amid coronavirus

Morning mr. mayor Allan. You know there are a lot of Kirk bring up this weekend at the decision to let cool weather to the career you couldn't have made the governors at the position or an official. You saw what appeared together cold that won't. But but with what went wrong in terms of the conclusion that particular his own. Respectfully. But a way forward that your messages aren't saying in New Yorkers don't hockey Irene. Why won't he Nikhil on this whole different thing. Yep Bridget respectfully back com. As I've said during times of vast majority of issues this city and state have been absolutely. On the same page. Again you guys will report on the exceptional I understand that but I'm gonna strongly asked you to look at the whole trajectory. Through February march April. Where the city is state and we've all been talking constantly. Have agreed on directions together constantly it is not shocking. That sometimes it's just differences of perspective because what I need to do to protect. Kids and parents and families and educators New York City it may be a different reality. Then what the governor's thinking about it he's thinking about the whole state or the whole tristate region. But. What I did what the chancellor did was to protect our people. Schools. Clearly need to stay closed. They will stay close because the reality is just what we talked about it for there's not going to be a context to reopen schools. With so much what I have to deal with on the health front to get to a better place in a more stable place so. We're always working. To make sure that we get the same positive outcomes. Sometimes there may not be perfect agreement but we're still gonna get someplace together. And I actually think respectfully I think the the media is very sensitive on this topic I think every day people. Just want to know. Where we ultimately going to go and I'm telling you the schools are not going to open because it won't be safe to open them.

