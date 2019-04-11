1 dead, 8 hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak

More
Lab testing indicated that ground beef is a "likely source" of the most recent outbreak but that a "single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified," according to the CDC.
0:26 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 8 hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak
When medical news at least one person is dead and eight others hospitalized from a Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef. Ten people have become sickened at least six states seen here. But investigators have not identified a single source or brand of brown beat the CDC is now warning people not to eat raw or undercooked ground beef. This particular strain of Salmonella causes more severe infections that can infect the blood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Lab testing indicated that ground beef is a \"likely source\" of the most recent outbreak but that a \"single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified,\" according to the CDC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"66738115","title":"1 dead, 8 hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak","url":"/Health/video/dead-hospitalized-salmonella-outbreak-66738115"}