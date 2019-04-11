Transcript for 1 dead, 8 hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak

When medical news at least one person is dead and eight others hospitalized from a Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef. Ten people have become sickened at least six states seen here. But investigators have not identified a single source or brand of brown beat the CDC is now warning people not to eat raw or undercooked ground beef. This particular strain of Salmonella causes more severe infections that can infect the blood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.