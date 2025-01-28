'It hurts my heart,' says DEI program manager amid Trump executive orders

Natasha Hewlett, a senior diversity and inclusion program manager, discusses her job being impacted by President Trump's executive orders that aim to dismantle DEI initiatives.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live