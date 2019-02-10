Transcript for Destiny's Child manager Mathew Knowles reveals battle with breast cancer

I had the pleasure of sitting down with mr. Matthew Knowles and if you need a reminder as the father of two queens that beyonce. And salons it's unreal right well he used his entire career to eliminate the brightest stars in music including his daughter's. But our conversation yesterday was more about a personal issue that he wanted to shed light on his breast cancer so take a look. After the discharge I went to my doctors in Houston doctor months. And and I said that two months you know this is what's going on he says hey. We need to go in and get mammogram and so. I got a mammogram. And the and I looked at it you know just looked and looked at a nice vehicles something's not right at the tail clean itself I could tell by looking at the mammogram percent of hit. Two views of the experience doing that. And social enough I. There was some concern had a biopsy and oh with ultrasound needle localization and then. I did have. Breast cancer. Then I went to my surgeon. And then dot house and asked her legs literally just who is to life first. That I went to the doctor. Into life fit. I had mammogram. Six. Like. We're days later. I went to my swords in them. And then after that we determined that I should have surgery. And have mastectomy but physically feel. Good I never had he any type of physics talent the film banned other it was service award hurt. Never comes I was on stage one a room. In terms of the stage my cancer. Was. And Vietnam just grateful. Knowledge and early detection which is why I'm here is just to share this dollar. It's hard enough to get men to go to. The hospital and it checks in general especially African American men so the fact that year spreading this I think it's it's it's a really important thing. Yeah thank you yeah yeah and how nondescript dad not just with cancer and I'm black communities. We always the last. With a last to go. The highest mortality rate. In all hills. Ailments from heart disease. So I just wanna share in a mess is the key is early detection yet early detection. No I also had my sister in law who passed a march. Mine wife's mother is no recovering. Breast cancer survivor. And so it's it's I'm surrounded by men and also surrounded by prostate cancer my dad died of heart disease he had five Brothers four. Died of prostate cancer while so I personally. Now understand the importance of also knowing that family history yet. So this is like completely breaking the cycle units nearly in half Sulu and that's known risk. That you know this very inconvenient having. This mess set them. But it saved my life. I writes I wanna continue this conversation and bring in doctor Jin Ashe Stan. Mart chief medical correspondent right there in her New York office adopted and then to see you because isn't an interesting conversation with him because we think Doug. Breast cancer we typically. Think of when it. That's right there's a lot of pain Iraq on this disease and it's done wonders increase of fairness. Are women but we're lagging behind sperm and it's one example. Gender parity in necklace and at this time. It's affecting men most of the time it affects women but have breast tissue may and June get breast cancer their risk is about one in a thousand. So it's weightless comic only represented about 1% of all cases of breast cancer. But it can be just as deadly and in fact men for a variety of reasons tens how they are breast cancer diagnosed at a later stage. Partially because they may be more reluctant. To be evaluated a happy diagnosis made. And in some cases they may happen some genetic predisposition. To disease which also. Kind of adds fuel to fire so any time we can talk about it to increase awareness. There is the real potential we can seat lives. Yet do you think the mask as he needs to change so men can be you know more aware and may be more apt to go and get something checked. I think in custody meanwhile we hear a story. Like this with someone who's outlook. Well known to order a celebrity. It absolutely has the power to increase awareness I just want it. Remind people though that there is no screening for male breast cancer lake there is for female breast cancer be partially because it so much less common. But also because men I obviously have less breast tissues so it makes it easier for them to feel amass or a lump or tumor. I'm obviously that's not the case for most women so on the and this is chastity if you feel something go get it checked out. I'm because with most kinds of cancers the earlier you can catch it then that better chance you have or eating at. Yes and that's and that's exactly what he was stressing is that early detection. And I just want to ask you before we go is this aids is obviously happened in Maine is there is it higher percentage for black men. Yes there is a higher risk for African American men and in particular. It's important for anyone hearing us know that if a man is diagnosed with breast cancer. That is an indication for genetic testing to see Pete Carey is not just that the ERC eight mutation. In that gene but there are others that are also associated with breast cancer and that. Has bearing on that man's aux springs since they have this it. Being big message behind the story here and it can seem a lot of lives. Absolutely. Thank you so much for breaking down pres doctors and asked him we appreciate it.

