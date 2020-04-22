Transcript for I ‘disagree strongly’ with Georgia governor’s decision to reopen: Trump

I told the governor of Georgia Brian camp that I disagree. Strongly. With his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation. Of the phase one guidelines for. The incredible people of Georgia they're credible people I love those people they like it Greg they've been. Strong. Resolute. But at the same time he must do what he thinks is right I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing but I want to let the governors do not receive something. Totally egregious totally out of line I'll do but I think spies and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barber shops. In. Phase one that have faced two very soon. Is just too soon biggest concern and I love the people I love. I love those people that use all of those things that it's positive beauty parlors. Barber shops tattoo parlors. I love them but. They can wait a little bit lonely just a little bit not who not much because safety has to predominate we have to have that. So. I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision but he has to do what he thinks is right.

