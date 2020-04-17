Transcript for Ask the doctor: reopening the country

As we mentioned earlier the White House has offered a three phase plan to reopen states earlier I spoke with doctor M Ron Ali I asked them if we're ready for that plan to be rolled out yet. It's really I think premature because we really don't have the testing so we know the prevalence of the disease. And we don't know you know what does that extend. You know the disease in a rural areas urban areas some places haven't seen and you factions in this could be because we haven't done much testing. So which moon premature. To do this until we know what is situation on the ground and people are gonna move. From place to place and remain very hard to reports. One of the big headlines you know this morning involves nursing homes specifically the one in New Jersey where dozens of lives have been lost seventeen bodies found. What is the state of this nation's nursing homes right now especially in the hot spots. It's a state of crisis I work in a nursing home and this basically boils down to staffing issues. And you know an eight lack of testing found lack of protective equipment to. And sisters not enough staffing there's a large. Component alone trance visibility in the virus because. These sort of a news aids steeler for a long time each patient's room. And it's going to be a real big issue that we need to look at carefully with regard to staffing in the bill Daugherty of testing. A new report from the Washington Post takes a look at exercise and not over during that. I served if exercised hurt or help the immune system and apparently there's word that fifteen feet is the new role for social distancing. Went out or arrived. Well good result so the data that I've seen about how big tourist exercises. Modulate didn't system is it's really sparse so the medical community hasn't really definitively said one male and other it. Exercise vigorous exercise. It decreases your immune system. Very important wind of jockeying. Try not to job who might behind somebody else because basic physics and the study that would to ski out jurors that the bottle particles. And be Pope held a further. When your running because of who you are dynamics of the wind as you're moving. So you know you want to keep yourself fifteen feet behind somebody. At that would be approximately two queen sized mattresses ahead of you or try to move to side because that's a pol be safer bet because in the study. Up to fifteen feet you can still he respiratory droplets when your job. Our thanks to doctor Ali who says exercise is important and are limits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.