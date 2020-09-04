Transcript for How doctors don and doff personal protective equipment

PGE he's a set of equipment that providers. Excuse as physical barrier. Putting ourselves against him infected. Respiratory disease just tuberculosis. Cold viruses influenza. And a personal lives. Reliever. Only line cats against him expected. Were leaving him here. All these dogs we've had it easy to use washing hands and water quality alcohol these attacks but senator Glenn anything. Uses adjusted basis and know that they are much adding that it that this images. Just goes over your. Picture is great here. Q where. There's anything on the first layer plus. This is a process that we do you over. Point 825 times that day an eight hour shift after evaluating potential of over nineteen patients. And then going to fit on. This protective again. So he's even asked it was a little or strap on first. Who is running neck. You open and and to cool wrap around your news. And your mouth and Justin. Naked nice tight. And when you blow up. Not just a few and he and that's you know you're seeing it. And we have it. He's got both Healy. I was you know all around side the next step. Could actually be here would. They don't vote. Being ignored or prevent respiratory problems getting it. Then let it into the patient's room. Watch the others here is that my gloves for another twenty seconds. And it gave every little including on a second pair of gloves. It's not an apple you I can see ghosts yeah Asian. And me assessments. And be sure that I'm not yet including and it. Welcome thus creating a patient has six feet away from the patient whereas I think through my if you eat. Inside are again. As well as the outer layer club. Will it. It down and you try. Wait. Them. And now clean parent and community. Walk out of that room closing the door behind me. And watched desert this of these inner glow through another twenty seconds. That Agassi didn't move my eye protection. MIN 95 past. It is those of those. And they removed my enerplus. And finally washing my hands one more time. And imprisonment station.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.