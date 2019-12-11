Transcript for Double lung transplant performed on vaping victim

Detroit doctors have taken a drastic step to save someone from the effects of aping. They performed a double lung transplant on a victim of it's believed to be the first in the country. For the effects of a beeping related lung injury more than 2000 people in the US have become sick and after beeping and 39 died.

