Downward trend in measles vaccination rates has health experts concerned

The national vaccination rate for kindergarten-aged children dropped from 95% in 2019-2020 to 93% in the 2022-23 school year.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live