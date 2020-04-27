Transcript for Dr. Deborah Birx details core elements of new guidance

Blueprints. Lays out the roles and responsibilities. To enhance our partnership between that private sector. And the public sector bringing together state and local governments with the federal government to ensure that we can accomplish and achieve our core principles and objectives. The first slide the core elements of the testing plan include bouts. Three elements robot robust diagnostic testing plans developed in partnerships with state and I just really want to thank the governor is and health officials. Though that the state and local levels have been working with us day and night to work through these issues. And also all the laboratory directors in many of the states as well as the American society for microbiology. Have been working with us to ensure that the plants where efficient and effective. Within the robust diagnostic testing plans is really unlocking the full capacity of the state. Increasing the number of testing platforms we now have multiple tasks for different platforms. Increase seeing it ability to collect stamp blows increasing testing laboratory supplies and insuring that we work together to make sure that every client. He sees the tasks that they need. This is added with timely monitoring sent to systems and what I mean by that systems where we bring together the ability to not only diagnose the symptomatic. But program proactively and interactive Lee work with individuals that we know are at higher risk. We worked with states to look at where the outbreaks have occurred when they're not in the large metros and we see that it occur as very op and in places close settings among our native Americans and then our long term care facilities so an active monitoring program that's. Acted integrated and inundated and then combining its with the third element which is the rapid response program. Relying on CDC to be working with state local governments to ensure that every symptomatic case and critically the asymptomatic cases there were. Quickly tracked and traced. To ensure that we cash and not only control this epidemic but predict outbreaks of four it may expand. And then finally the plan includes approach of using science and technology to develop even newer platforms more efficient testing. Really ensuring that the antibody tests that are utilized in recommended by both FDA and CDC. Have high quality and predicting both exposure to the virus and antibody development. And then finally working on in a beta test at could be high throughput and point of care. An antigen based test or appointed care expanded new clinic acid test.

