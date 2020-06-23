Transcript for Dr. Fauci set to testify before Congress today

This morning a new warning coming from the country's top health officials as doctor Anthony found she heads to Capitol Hill he. Now she set to testify in front of congress telling the country to brace for a long road to recovery. Brady prepared testimony that the run of iris will likely continue for some time. Adding if there is Kobe nineteen and flu activity at the same time this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system. Nearly half the country is now seeing a rise in Coby cases with 23 states and Puerto Rico showing increases. Twelve of those states are reporting a record number of new cases and they're heading into big outbreaks that are going to continue for at least another week in Texas and infection re doubling along with hospital patients we are moving. Very fast. In the wrong direction the governor now saint face coverings are crucial. I know that some people feel that wearing a mask is inconvenient or that it is like in a Frenchman a freedom. Everyone will have to be wearing mask in public this is a real trajectory there is a real consequence to not following rule. More than a dozen mayors now making masks mandatory after the state surpassed a 100000. Pieces in Utah's top health official now warning a surge in cases could lead to a complete shutdown of the state. And this morning Arizona reporting record high hospitalization rates just hours before president Trump's campaign rally. No word about it no matter. We watch it will break here. It comes as two more campaign staffers who attended the president's rally in Tulsa Saturday test positive. Bringing the total to eight they killed 99.9. Percent of code and within ten minutes the mega church hosting trump supporters in Arizona today has claimed in a video online date has a special air pure fire that can protect everyone who attends. We commend her art Graham 99% of Kobe it is go wrong here. But the church later taking down that video the company behind the air pure fire saying the church might have overstated its claims overnight the mayor of Phoenix saying the president's rally today is not sanctioned or permitted by the city of Phoenix. And called on the president of all the city's policy and Wear a mask. The church and because indicated it's a handout mask and take people's temperatures when they check into that meant. Meanwhile we have news about another state Louisiana announcing it's gonna push back the next stage of reopening. Because of an increase in Kobe cases.

