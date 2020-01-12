Transcript for Drug makers prepare for emergency FDA approval

CDC advisory panel meets today to recommend who will be first to get a covic next vaccine once approved. By the FDA here in the US. Hospitalizations in the US are closing in on 100000. For the first time and health officials are warning of a rising death tolls through the winter. ABC news medical contributor an infectious disease physician doctor Todd Halloran is here with more doctor Valerie and thanks for being back with us how do you think this Stephen C advisory panel. Decides who gets the first vaccine. Right so. It's going to look like immunization. Impact. OK what's the most compact. Our recommendations meaning who has the most vulnerable so probably those patients in nursing homes chronic care facilities which there's several million in the United States. And then the Frontline providers. The need to be the most vulnerable but dared the OneCare. You know where we are taking care co in nineteen patients every day sort the most exposed those dogs neat indeed the first two groups. I want to just give you a sense that there's an over twenty million Frontline providers health care workers and and then. After that we're probably going to see essential workers. Do people have to work can't stay home where there's about eighty million sheep and then there's about a hundred million people in the US that are chronic medical conditions half of those were fifteen million over 65. But are probably going to be the first few groups that the CDC prioritizes. Right and the FDA chief has been summoned to the White House for a meeting with the president's chief of staff today reportedly over frustration about how long it's taking to authorize a vaccine. How does that process work and what do we know about how long it. Usually takes would you make of this meeting. While I mean I'm I'm so impressed. Remember we'd show started to phase three trials where we put these vaccines in people either the vaccine order or the placebo those just started over the summer so I think. This process has gone incredibly well I can't believe. The vaccine that we're going to be able roll our sleep soon she and star trig to begin to get this vaccine before the end of the year I think it's remarkable and dumb and then should know that most Americans will likely be able to be vaccinated in 2021. Hi really can see an end to this epidemic in the US and potentially the pandemic around the world you know before the end of 2021. Is there a difference between the way it seems like there isn't in the ways approved in Europe vs here is seems their system may be a little faster is their way to speed things up here. Well I mean. I think again we want to do this right EF DA has to scrutinize all the data they have to give the authorization we are trying to speed things up or give youth the fact that the CDC is meeting today provoked usually the CDC will make recommendations. After the FDA gives authorization. So they're reversing its so they're ready issue does the FDA gives authorization will already have the CDC recommendations. And then those vaccines can be district distributed around the country to the states so we can implement them and start getting vaccines. More important to be careful than first I suppose and and health officials are also now saying that. Vaccinations and regardless. Youth. And what we just said they still could start as early as Christmas even going through the full FDA approval process. But all Pfizer and the Daryn I have to dose vaccine so what does that mean. From a practical standpoint. That is important when I see we're gonna begin fascinating by the end of the year we're curing article thirty million doses should be. Distributed. Before Christmas now remember it's true doses so that means you don't really. And you're. Robust immune response till about a week two weeks. After the second dose so we're gonna start vaccinating let's say that he gives you have thirty million doses than you can actually fifteen million people may get their first dose before the end of the year but they're still not going to be protected until the end of January or three to four weeks after it there after they received their next dose of two doses freedom for weeks apart Dan you're generally immune. About one to two weeks after and a so does take some time it is a process. We'll still need to be patient there as well they're also reports that. Chronic there's could have infected people here in the US as early as December. Of 2019 a year ago what do you make of that. Well I. You know I think what it tells us that this is an insidious virus that by the time the first cases were seen in the US the end of January there was really widespread in our communities. Is it another way even if we'd shut down the borders. Didn't between China and the US as soon as we heard that there were cases. It's already in the US we already would have had an epidemic should remain under reached a degree that it maybe we could get better control is no question about by. The virus was here even before we heard about it from Wuhan. And I got a few viewer questions I want to turn your way one viewer tested positive. For code red has a five year old and a three year old at home what kind of precautions. Can this person take to try none and it what else in this situation. How do you keep from spreading it's your kids are kind of precautions can you take to try to prevent that from happening and what should you look out or when trying to monitor them to see if they are sick with Al risking contaminating. Right you this it's very important questions or remember first of all. You know one thing is if there is single parent is it's much harder as another parent in the home and you obviously want the parent isn't expected to be isolated in their own lunch and and you like the other parent to take care to kids if you're single parent. And remember it's not just like you can just put the key to bring the kids somewhere else because the kids have a good chance of getting infected as well remember the household contacts are the highest risk of close contacts so what you really want to try to do is keep everyone separated as much as possible you want everyone to be masks to whenever they're young Jiri each other within six feet everyone should be wearing masks. The same way you might get kids to not be interacting of its possible and -- three and five's was typically can't just sweep the three year old to their own devices so it is it is challenging. Remember if the kids have any symptoms. Any type of fevers or cost you want to get contestant but you also ideally would like to get them tested even if the rates of domestic because remember there close contacts so they may have the virus it is possible that they need to spread the virus to their to their parents so you don't know which way goes so there's a lot of things here is any questions when you don't recharge your health care provider. But it's not always a guarantee right just because you have a dozen and you definitely gave it to your kids or vice Versa they may still not be contaminated so that distance is important. Great guy and inept that is you can shoot very important point Diane yeah we knew you don't know where you get it from an hour. When you look at households typically only about 15%. Of household contacts. Ever test positive so you're right it's not a guarantee you can't be sure that is the importance of underscoring testing and keeping everyone separated the masks successor. And then in terms of managing symptoms like fever and brits breathing issues which this person is experiencing. How you manage those at home and how do you know when it's time to go to the hospital. Well certainly if you have trouble breathing you can't keep better home you have to make a phone call and talk sure you don't need primary care provider. If you think gets worse than that you really have trouble breathing you got when you need to seek out the emergency room how. One thing that is important is so people to have trouble breathing sometimes you really want to try to monitor your oxygen dude there's a way to certain devices are phone. Sugar called Tulsa senator is you can go and purchase a pulse look similar she gives you can monitor your rocks you nation that is that is import I understand most people may not be able to do that. She didn't you don't you don't want to leave trouble breathing she Iran devices you don't want to just stay home if you trouble breathing you need to get. Right doctor Tyler always great to have you thank you. Take your brilliant and if you have Kobe questions he'll British send them to me on Twitter at Diane Armas and I'll ask as many as I can write here on the show.

