Early data shows promising news for upcoming flu season

Flu-related hospitalizations in South American were reduced by 52% due to vaccinations during the 2023 Southern Hemisphere's flu season, according to the CDC.

September 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live