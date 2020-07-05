Transcript for Economy vs. death: How April shaped America’s coronavirus response

You. In March the month where the country woke up to the reality of corona virus and April has become the month where it really sinking and me and I'm only about thirty of my coworkers or. Officially admit I think definitely. Those unemployment numbers continue to climb to number. People who are dying from this disease has been climbing in the multitudes of thousands. Always patients here. So to help always because we are pork. All told in just two weeks nearly ten million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance. Those numbers don't include the self and later the many Americans who've been trying to apply but can't. So basically yesterday it was sting. Where. Soon now I'm trying to see you induce serious crimes and as I am. So I need. Colleen Texas for persons who and C anchor. Yeah yeah. Herring in another go. Again. Oh yeah. That sounds Larry. What we have seen is the fastest layoffs ever in history the fastest economic contraction ever in history. It's like the world woke up and it was a completely different place. Six point six million Americans filed unemployment claims last week alone. The three week total now you're least seventeen million. Doris you know you talk about. They couldn't it lead to death meaning they opened up could lead to death and you're right but you know like staying at home leads to death those. And that's all week it's Nelson at. The left actually drop. And meet the wants eke out and did everything. And about it. We got this twin problem of this this terrible. Health crisis where we've got enough tens of thousands of people dying. And yet we also have this incredible economic challenge where have you gotten you know millions of people that are unemployed and small businesses being heard everywhere. I saw that. The account that they had deposited to I was one number off from my account. So I actually called my bank on justice if they could rerouted. And they had told me that an account ending in those numbers and actually this. This isn't really stimulus this is Silva of the weight money. Because we would have been as an economy churning out trillions of dollars. New unemployment numbers out tonight another five million Americans filing for benefits now 22 million. Losing their jobs in the last month to date is eaten days. Since my husband passed. He'd diet. And aren't twins haven't heard anything. Protesters in Colorado calling on the governor to reopen their staged similar protests in California Florida Texas and Washington. Everybody gets to make their own choice if you're scared. Stay home. But I am not scared and I don't want to stay home the EU reopening of the economy. Is one of them most complicated. Difficult choices. Because if cuisine. Eight soaring number of new doubts of new cases of corona virus who's gonna want to go out and spend money who was gonna wanna go to a restaurant take a trip. Go on vacation. Who was going to want to go to their job. Today we got that weekly update on jobless claims some four point four million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. You can't just literally turn the whole economy off point today and then expect. To be able to give a check out to most of American business and that is all suddenly gonna work out. He missed several states lift restrictions and gamble on reopening businesses to not remember the lives lost here in the US the number now topping 50000. More than 3000 since yesterday. In Detroit the sad funeral procession for a five year old Skyler Herbert. The daughter of two Detroit first responders. Survivors took her life. Workers in dire need of help the new numbers tonight three point eight million unemployment claims in the last week. About thirty million Americans since this started. As the US death told now nears 63000. A.

