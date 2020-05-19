Transcript for When to expect cleaning supplies and disinfectant to become available again

During this pandemic if you're like me you've been cleaning your house more off then and you know the cleaning supplies and disinfectant have become. The hard to find items on your shopping list adorning its now to talk about this is the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. Fisk Johnson says thanks for being with us and yes we are all seeking those empty store shelves with no cleaning products little we see more of your. Very needed and appreciated products back on the shelves. Well hopefully you're seeing a lot of our products on the shelf to des arts factory teams who have really done herculean job. Increasing capacity to meet the I didn't demand out Daryn I have to Sam really proud of how big stepped up in the face it this pandemic to provide product picked him. Help people on mitigate the transmission of this disease. Yeah I can't even imagine what a herculean task that indeed has to be how have you ramp up your production. Add your manufacturing facilities during these times while you're trying to ensure your workers' safety. Well obviously. The safety of our factory teams is of Paramount importance to wash we have done everything we can institute safety protocol to protect them other safety protocol as they are entering our factories where they are. And safety protocol and operating our factories we quarantine people that. Many have come into contact with people that kneecap the disease. I've personally gone do our factories to assure myself that we're doing everything possible and asked people whether we're doing everything possible and and so far so good. Have you seen any other major trends in this time with a pandemic had impact. On your company as a hole in the space moving forward. Here's my whole com you know we have a spectrum of people in this society we have people on one end of the spectrum who. You don't want to get out and live life for their health and well being people who have to work for a living to support their families on the other render the spectrum we've got people who may be at greater risk from this disease or. People are greater concern is for. Anyone of the number of reasons didn't you know and and wanna stay at home and I just thank. You know as we move forward and reopen this economy slowly and safely. Odd that we have to come up what those solutions that accommodate everybody across that spectrum and you have to realize that no solution is perfect and going forward we're not going to be able to satisfy everybody and we have to have some tolerance and continued chair and empathy for people don't forward it. Proud of the way people have stepped up in this country. Tip to care for people have been afflicted by this disease and I just think we have to have that continued care. Empathy. I tolerance. This as we move forward into this new world at work and only N and that's my hope. I think that's a beautiful thing also I I think it's pretty remarkable I guess everyone who would normally be be working behind you is at home today. Yes this place isn't there should take it. Get the whole place yourself pull this Johnson thank you so much for joining us today we really appreciate your time thank you for all that you're doing. Thank you glad to be here.

