Transcript for Faces of the coronavirus pandemic: Remembering those who died

Detroit bus driver Jason Hargrove posted this video expressing his frustration. Over a passenger who didn't cover Koppel on the bus we are we here. Public workers and our job from a major arm its live. Six crowd. Days after his post Hargrove got sick with coded nineteen himself and passed away a weak leader. Now his family is begging the public to take the pandemic seriously. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. In San Diego Mary Lou armored detected for the Santa Rosa police department. Passed away from the virus or family heartbroken unable to visit her in the hospital it. Easter week to. Poker game six if it's not that we that's where. Scott lengths of Los Angeles was only in his thirties his family says yes asthma as a child but didn't need treatment as an adult. He went to the hospital twice after developing a fever and cough that led to pneumonia. And finally got tested for coupe in nineteen. Later. It's. It's. Blanks passed away two weeks after his first hospital visit. In Houston John show essential workers continue to fall victim to the corona virus pandemic but it's not just the doctors and nurses battling the virus on the front lines. USDA inspector Mohammed Rahman who visited processing plant every day. Died of the virus this month according to his nephew Vermont felt like he had to continue. You know I wish I knew that he was going to work and commercial pressure. And one try to stop a lot of new Jersey transit employees Chanda Denise stokes also a victim of cope in nineteen. She was a bus operator and an ordained minister in Newark. Governor Phil Murphy tweeting me god bless her and everyone she touched. Chicago nursing home worker Chris tingling Guzman returned to work fallen maternity leave would rip their child. Within days she contracted the virus struggling to breathe she took herself to the hospital and died the next day. Add another level of this tragedy. Her out her husband's tested and I am so we're over here planning funeral and continue to. And about. In New Hampshire Kobe patient Brittany Johnson had a room with the window at Catholic medical center. His five grown children would gather outside each day to be close to their dad. This week nurses posting true signs on the window scenes he is at peace and we are so sorry. There have. Now. You're coming weeks and hey aren't the yeah and draw go to the window we. These are just some of the faces behind the numbers we report on every gate their families and friends morning. Pleading with the public to do their part to protect people's lives like social distancing. Covering up a cough or sneeze. Early at who that ABC news Los Angeles.

