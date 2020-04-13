Transcript for Fauci tries to clarify his answer to a 'hypothetical question' about 'saved lives'

I had an interview yesterday. That I was ASA. A hypothetical question. And hypothetical questions sometimes can get you into some difficulty because it's what would have looked good the nature of the hypothetical question. Was if in fact we had mitigated early could lives have been saved. And the answer to my question was as they always do and I'm doing right now perfectly honestly say yes I mean obviously if you've mitigation helps. I've been up here. Many times telling you that mitigation works. So if mitigation works and you instigated and and you initiated early you'll probably have saved more lives. If you initiated later. You've probably would have lost more lives you initiated at a certain time. That was taken as a way that may be somehow something was at fault here so let me tell you for my experience. And I can only speak for my own experience. Is that we have been talking. Before any meetings that we had about the pros and the cons. The effectiveness are not of strong medications. So discussions were going on mostly among the medical people. About what that would mean. The first and only time that doctor Burks a nine when he and informally made a recommendation. To the president. To actually have any quote shut down in the sense of not really shut down but to really have strong mitigation. We discussed obviously they would be concerned by some that in fact that might have some negative consequences nonetheless. The president listened to the recommendation. And went to the mitigation. The next second. Time that I went with doctor Burks into the president and said fifteen days are not enough. We need to go thirty days obviously they were people who had a problem with that because of the potential secondary effects. Nonetheless. At that time the president went with the health. Recommendations and we extended it another thirty days so I can only tell you what I know and what my recommendations. Where. But clearly as happens all the time they were interpretations. Of that response to a hypothetical question that I just thought it would be even at very nice for me to clarify because they didn't have the chance to clarify thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.