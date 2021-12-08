Fauci: Only immune-compromised need a booster shot for now

More
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize booster shots for certain groups Thursday, but experts say it’s more important for unvaccinated people to get their first shot.
3:39 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fauci: Only immune-compromised need a booster shot for now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:39","description":"The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize booster shots for certain groups Thursday, but experts say it’s more important for unvaccinated people to get their first shot. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79428191","title":"Fauci: Only immune-compromised need a booster shot for now","url":"/Health/video/fauci-immune-compromised-booster-shot-now-79428191"}