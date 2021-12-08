-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA expected to authorize vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surge 400% in past month
-
Now Playing: Florida now accounts for more COVID cases than 30 states combined
-
Now Playing: NBA legend Spencer Haywood works to bring vaccines to disadvantaged communities
-
Now Playing: Should you avoid travel to US cities with a COVID-19 surge even if you’re vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci says all teachers should be vaccinated
-
Now Playing: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: CDC updates recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: FDA set to authorize booster shot for immunocompromised
-
Now Playing: 5 questions answered for parents about the delta variant in kids
-
Now Playing: Experts break down the surge of COVID-19 in children
-
Now Playing: Florida’s COVID-19 crisis at record highs amid battle over back-to-school rules
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: US averaging more than 110,000 new daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Florida pastor urges vaccinations after losing 7 congregants to COVID
-
Now Playing: Fauci calls hospital surge ‘entirely predictable and entirely preventable’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level in 6 months
-
Now Playing: Is there a blood test that can tell when we might need a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose?