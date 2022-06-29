Fauci speaks at White House press briefing ahead of retirement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top disease expert, ended what could be his final briefing by encouraging everyone to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live