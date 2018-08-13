Transcript for FDA approves marketing for a contraception app for the 1st time

For the first time the FDA has approved marketing of an app for pregnancy prevention. The natural cycles app which is based on daily temperature checks and the timing couple woman's cycle. The let you know your most fertile days that you can avoid unprotected sex on those days he claims to be 93%. Effective. After a dramatic launch NASA is Parker solar probe resuming its way towards us on this morning. It's not the fastest moving man made object in history. Traveling at 430000. Miles an hour. The spacecraft special heat shield will give scientists their closest look yet at the sun incredible event launch.

