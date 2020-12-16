Transcript for FDA commissioner: FDA's vaccine decisions 'will be based on science...not politics'

Decisions we have reached and will reach in the future will be made by FDA scientists. And have been and will be based on science and data not politics. Yeah. I was really worth. About how much this thing seems going to be politicized I really thought that the FDA wasn't doing its job. Which was just to stand between the pharmaceutical industry and the American public and protect us from getting products that were unsafe or ineffective. I think what they they seem to be doing was bending to the will. Of the executive branch. That worried me here but that's changed over time. The FDA told vaccine makers they want volunteers monitored for at least two months after receiving the last dose the guidelines would make it virtually impossible for any company to be granted emergency authorization. For the vaccine before Election Day. I think the key moment in this whole process came when commissioner Stephen Hahn stood up to the administrator and said I want to months of safety and on to make sure that this vaccine doesn't cause any of these. Relatively uncommon serious adverse event knowing that the administration was desperate to get that vaccine out with the election. I want to go back to the approval that you talked about at the beginning when president trump tweeted debut last Friday get the damn that seems out now. I know you have said that you were not threatened with being fired but did chief of staff mark meadows call you and say hurry up. So we need. Have. From the beginning Morrison said that the only thing that's gonna matter in this is the science and data and of course of course we've been asked to speed this process as much. As possible when he stood up for the American public there I think we all breathe a sigh of relief we certainly understand that we need to move quickly. But one thing that's been heard or start continues to be aired or star and is lettuce and has asked. Vaccines is to allow it to eat and signs to guide what we do. Or.

