FDA warns: Don't let your children sink their teeth into benzocaine More The FDA says benzocaine-based products should no longer be used for teething. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for FDA warns: Don't let your children sink their teeth into benzocaine This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: FDA warns: Don't let your children sink their teeth into benzocaine

Now Playing: Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids and teens, report finds

Now Playing: What is cancer?

Now Playing: Inside Cigna's Health Improvement Tour van

Now Playing: Alyssa Milano on struggling with anxiety

Now Playing: FDA approves preventative treatment for migraines

Now Playing: Young American smokers get half of their smoke through hookahs: Study

Now Playing: Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl

Now Playing: Should we be concerned with second-hand pot smoke, especially around children?

Now Playing: Could a PG-15 rating be coming to a theater near you?

Now Playing: Guys' guide to getting in shape for a wedding

Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery at Walter Reed

Now Playing: What is Ebola?

Now Playing: Women may not be getting enough information about heart disease, AHA warns

Now Playing: Inside the #GainingWeightIsCool fitness trend

Now Playing: Consumer Reports ranks the best sunscreens ahead of summer

Now Playing: 29 states now affected by E.coli romaine lettuce outbreak: CDC

Now Playing: Weight training can help shape the body and also the mind, studies show

Now Playing: New recommendations for prostate cancer screening

Now Playing: Try this mother-daughter workout for Mother's Day Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55416903,"title":"FDA warns: Don't let your children sink their teeth into benzocaine","duration":"1:06","description":"The FDA says benzocaine-based products should no longer be used for teething.","url":"/Health/video/fda-warns-children-sink-teeth-benzocaine-55416903","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}