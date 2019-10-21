-
Now Playing: Federal opioid trial begins Monday
-
Now Playing: Improve your posture in 5 minutes with these yoga poses
-
Now Playing: Selma Blair taking more aggressive steps to fight her MS
-
Now Playing: Many parents turning to CBD products to manage stress
-
Now Playing: Recall for popular heartburn drug Zantac expands
-
Now Playing: Mock safe-injection site displayed in Boston
-
Now Playing: Zantac recalled in US, Canada over cancer risks
-
Now Playing: Skipping breakfast before a workout could help you shed pounds
-
Now Playing: Juul to stop sales of flavored pods
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman called ‘period lady’ wants all woman to have access to hygiene products
-
Now Playing: Teen with illness competes in cycling championship
-
Now Playing: 33 deaths linked to e-cigarettes and nearly 1,500 sickened: CDC
-
Now Playing: Mom of 6 shares her breast cancer journey: ‘I just didn’t take the time for myself’
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts’ ‘Thriver Thursday’ celebrates inspiring Peloton instructor
-
Now Playing: Millennial doctor uses TikTok to warn kids about the dangers of vaping
-
Now Playing: 2 vaping-related deaths reported in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: New yoga craze is all the rage
-
Now Playing: Wife of Detroit Lions quarterback on the road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Health officials advise early flu shots amid concerns of possible shortage
-
Now Playing: Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef due to metal shavings