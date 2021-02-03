-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Nations engage in vaccine diplomacy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mississippi residents left without clean running water after winter storms
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Alarming school absenteeism
-
Now Playing: 11-month-old baby born deaf, hears for the first time
-
Now Playing: Former NFL star, football analyst Irv Cross has died at 81
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out
-
Now Playing: Biden administration announces work on immigration system
-
Now Playing: California plastic surgeon under investigation
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine approved
-
Now Playing: 15-year-boy shot at school allegedly by student
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women
-
Now Playing: The history behind Women’s History Month
-
Now Playing: The Biden administration’s crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo facing calls to resign
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine