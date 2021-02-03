Fighting for vaccine equity: Philly doctor outpaces city in vaccinating minorities

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reports on Dr. Ala Stanford and her push to ensure hard-hit Philadelphia neighborhoods receive access to the coronavirus vaccine.
9:24 | 03/02/21

