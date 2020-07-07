Finding meaning during a time of loss

More
David Kessler, founder of Grief.com and author of "Finding Meaning" discussed ways to turn grief into meaning and purpose.
6:26 | 07/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Finding meaning during a time of loss

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:26","description":"David Kessler, founder of Grief.com and author of \"Finding Meaning\" discussed ways to turn grief into meaning and purpose.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71655707","title":"Finding meaning during a time of loss","url":"/Health/video/finding-meaning-time-loss-71655707"}