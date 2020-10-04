Firefighters and police officers cheer Long Island's St. Francis Hospital in New York

Firefighters and police officers gathered at Long Island's St. Francis Hospital in a heartwarming tribute to health care workers, waving signs and cheering in appreciation.
0:49 | 04/10/20

