Transcript for Florida shatters national record for largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

We know that Florida has now shattered the national record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of this pandemic, averaging some 15,000 new cases. Per day. And with that grim statistic, the death toll continues to rise. What's being done to curb this climb? Joining me from Florida is Tampa mayor Jane castor, mayor, you know the numbers keep climbing across the state, do you believe it's time to re-enact a stay-at-home order? I don't think we should go to stay-at-home order again right now. We have put our mask ordinance in place in the city of Tampa. We put in place about three weeks ago. We're seeing great adherence, but not everyone is adhering to that. And our county just went to a mask ordinance. This week is going to be the tell-all. If we have to take steps backwards, this is the week. A lot of decisions being made right now, the governor calling for schools in Florida to reopen next month despite the rising numbers we see, do you think Tampa is ready for that? We certainly aren't ready for it today. I'm in discussions, talks with the superintendent of schools, they have mandated masks for all of the teachers and children, but if school does go back in session, it's going to look a lot different than it has in the past. There's no doubt about that. There won't be any ability to social distance if they bring the children back into the classroom. And mayor, some Tampa restaurants are closing voluntarily out of an abundance of caution. Because the virus is spreading so quickly there. What do you say to those business owners who may feeling helpless having to put their own restrictions in place? Well, we had an excellent program in the very beginning, lift up local, where we helped all of our restaurants, we closed down streets and let them move tables out into the streets so they could serve more customers and get back up on their feet safely. And so I know I've been in discussions with a lot of the restaurateurs. That's a decision that we'll have to make this week. But we did so well in the beginning and we were able to get back up on our feet economically. The last thing we can do is to take that step backward. But the health and well-being of our citizens is always going to be number one. Mayor castor, we certainly wish you and all of your residents in Tampa the very best. Thank you. Thank you, Amy.

