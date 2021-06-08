Florida student: ‘I and many others would feel much safer if masks were required’

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with Lila Hartley, 12, who wrote a letter to her school board out of concern for her 10-year-old brother Will, who is too young for a vaccine.
6:07 | 08/06/21

