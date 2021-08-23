Transcript for Full FDA approval should be ‘good reason’ to get vaccine: Pfizer CEO

The FDA officially grants full approval of Pfizer's Kobe in nineteen vaccine the first vaccine to move from our emergency authorization. Temple approval so join me tip break this down is the CEO of Pfizer Albert Burleigh thank you so much for joining us. Thank you for having me to your well let's begin with. The fact this is clearly a big step for science but. Even in this big moment Alpert there are still a lot of people in this country who are mistrustful of the vaccines for many different reasons so why should people trust. This approval. There are several people of steel they are not convinced that church years ago. And this is an emotional Red Sox are fierce and you can on us X framing which with Dave inside against what some of them are we're claiming that because of Lexington and liberal or. It was the main reason for a very reluctant. Sold primarily in with Kevlar and Bob so big good reason for them. How to go and get short scenes and as they're going to get ever seems absolutely arbitrage or we're also see them and what we get more. A bit of a domino effect so specially as a parent I want to know how soon will we see approval. Of the vaccine for kids under twelve. We are working very best about right now and deserves better are the sole four kids between five and let them I expect that our starters will be completed in September the end of the then we'll get to the FDA and then it's up to be a letter to you and doctoral. That say don't say you're sticking to September. Yes we're sticking to September and we know how important it is you know it's not only the US but Burton who got us so many governments are at or about they are urging us separate the starters for kids because they know look. School and she's on his coming in but become. The B usually kids being brought back so we do everything we can works are outraged these. So now that this vaccine has been fully approved doctors are able to prescribe it off label as you know the head of the FDA is actually said they wouldn't recommend that for kids under twelve because the normal dosage may not be appropriate. So what are your socks on that both for kids under twelve. And for booster shots. I think that's very much for me to get multiple Redmond use archery are registered. Rules. They are not that long. Mourners discuss. An off label use. What I can say. These are the Borger is our rules or keys and a bowl and we will meet. They are alien groups of parents are mean and yet Boggs pitched between five and. OK well as for booster shots then what what do you think will this be historian Diane. Or will this be a yearly shot like what we do with the flu shots. We don't know I don't think anyone knows a separate but term president said in the past as well. Made their way. Mosques or that based on the totality of the day diverted to Doug who need the booster dose at around eight months. And then opt out of are likely will be in our annual reduction managed. For separate reasons that we can discuss these are Kindle is going groups and I still believe BC's Joseph ideas and are diminishing but did say this is a certainty. But this is a likeness are. I will what about people who received the J&J vaccine should they be looking to Pfizer. For a booster shot now is it safe to mix and match these shots. Again this is not for remained speak about something bra regulate torched and CBC. They want that shall make recommendations I don't know that at least obvious. But okay. Really try to understand there. These situations before but this doesn't mean or in the US. We have are you approval or recommendation. A kind because we are following what is happening overseas so continue to follow if that decision is made here. Sitting in many countries he it is true but the many congress they're afforded this over her she DC. Equivalent. Of they have recommended stood most of us are masters and a guards and gotta get so now we've heard M favorite scenes like. What about the reports of a mile card die this how are you going to continue to monitor this side affect. We are mourning during the course reserve access to millions of state and we are. Our present dirty test surveillance. Harmful to US is so what are brings to office or the day wears a set so far this is a veterinary. Herrera. If and that is sharpening bears shoo in a million people shall certainly irregular. The Pfizer vaccine it is more than 90% effective against infection from the original corona virus we've talked a lot about that that recent studies found that the effectiveness. Starts to wane over time possibly due to the delta variant so Albert do you agree with concerns. That it's a new area it comes along that the Pfizer vaccine could become. Ineffective. And if so how are you planning. For future variants. Fingertips it's a very aggressive and we have established the spiritual are optimists recess. And ease road Israeli minister of it's very good surveillance system more in these sort of a Tribune's. Allred scene and that they have immediately but unfortunately and the government army medics are sold sort of very accurate. Medical history for every listens and these are and do we DC. There was reduction. In the effects from Barbara martz of course reserves from about crime. And we try to understands. Bulls who are using chemicals are boxing is not attractive against out of of course at the same time domain librarian. Or easy. After six months. Ever seen starts to weigh in the exodus from her. And authorizing the neighborhood you're in the room presumably do service at. The education program bureau Missouri cases of six months old and it was ready frustration engaged in mouse coal ash sold. We continue these let's say I'm obviously the date and threatened. We feel very critical for them. And get most of social or. That same Burke's seat will be very very different structure more effect. Benefited most the second Dole's. Or put their proxy they get that done the better. And talked that we were mourning during that don't meet with the start date of terror a certain already are Walt real world success. Started. Observations evenings are. I didn't everybody we have developed. I doubt the specific works. We're developing it down to specifics in the course this is something very important I can not make it sounds normal parent. Ends us based on my separately not that something ready occasion me. I am a horrible shepherd. Dog two were not mean. I couldn't take its arts beats we don't need it was his war aren't predicting will be the from the suburbs and doable to you wouldn't most of us of the same works. Beef in any case I'm wrong we will have a marching against delta which is six. And if it if we do need the delta specific vaccine. How soon. Would that become available and. Jettisoned because river or terrorists are like if we need to. I know look we don't. But they're doing all the studies all of them and you structuring war. Soul we will be able to critics. Or receive these every time but the gray area appears. Scientists are getting their hands are all. And they characterize it is very concerned normal. Yeah of course it means something but many skate they immune protection parks. Polls we have heavy got a lot about the weaving. Under today's action nine to try days we will be able to have a new parks in May. So this is where the BS decency that there. I'd seeds right now. Which operated or so I think. We were credited by the end of October November if he's needed but I don't think would be needed to beat again. Okay from your mouth to God's ears Pfizer CEO Alpert Burleigh appreciate your time today. Thank you do your finger very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.