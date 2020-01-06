Now Playing: How a non-profit is reaching out to New Jersey homeless

Now Playing: Getting your kids vaccinated during the pandemic

Now Playing: The new virtual summer camp for kids at home

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How a Florida retailer is successfully adjusting as states reopen

Now Playing: What precautions the MTA will take to keep subways safe during phase 1 of reopening

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 1, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: June 01, 2020

Now Playing: Officials warn of potential coronavirus spike amid protests

Now Playing: Give Me Your 'Gram: @DocJenFit teaches how to stretch

Now Playing: Insights from the Dalai Lama during quarantine

Now Playing: How to protect mental health in stressful times

Now Playing: CDC, WHO offer conflicting advice on wearing masks

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: May 29, 2020

Now Playing: Mothers face new challenges with breastfeeding during COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: 5 steps for safer socializing

Now Playing: By the numbers: COVID-19’s impact on mental health