George Floyd’s death caused by asphyxiation, independent autopsy finds

The autopsy, requested by George Floyd's family, said his death was "caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."
2:32 | 06/01/20

Transcript for George Floyd's death caused by asphyxiation, independent autopsy finds

