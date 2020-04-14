Transcript for Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to Trump's claim of 'total' authority over states

We also have to be clear on who is responsible. For each element of the opening the president said last night that he has total authority. Four. Determining how and when states reopen that is not an accurate statement. In my opinion. Now that we know that government actually matters and government is relevant and that government has to be Smart. Because what. Government does is determining. How this goes it's literally determine me. In many ways life and that we have to be Smart about it. The federal state relationship. Is central. To our democracy. This is being. A topic it discussed. Since our founding fathers first. Decided to embark on this entire venture right. This is basic federalism the role of the states in the role of the federal government. And it is important that we get this right founding fathers. Understood. And we have to remember today that the balance between the state in the federal. Magnificent balance that is articulated in the constitution. Is the essence of our democracy. We don't have a king in this country. We didn't want a key so we have a constitution. And we elect the president. The states. The colonies formed the federal government the federal government could not form the State's. It's the colonies. That ceded certain responsibility. To a federal government or other power. Remains with the states its basic. To our constitution. And that federal state. Relationship Hamilton. Who. In many ways was representative. Of this discussion the balance of power. State governments possess inherent advantages which will ever give them an influence in ascendancy. Ascendancy of beautiful words over the national government. And will forever preclude the possibility of federal encroachments. On the states. That they are liberties indeed can be subverted by the federal head it's repugnant. To every rule of political calculation. Strong language but that was the premise. So there are laws and there are facts. You've been in this. Wild political environment.

