-
Now Playing: Health experts slam controversial red meat study
-
Now Playing: How a failed breast cancer detection led to the #CheckYourself movement
-
Now Playing: New book breaks down the science of bad habits and how to keep good ones
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
-
Now Playing: 3 major retailers remove popular heartburn medication from shelves
-
Now Playing: CVS pulls heartburn med Zantac from shelves
-
Now Playing: CDC focuses on vaping products that contain the marijuana compound THC
-
Now Playing: 21-year-old hospitalized in what doctor says was 'vaping-induced lung injury'
-
Now Playing: Daily alcohol beverage linked to lower dementia risk in older adults: Study
-
Now Playing: Officials changing school schedules to protect against mosquito virus
-
Now Playing: Girl with rare skin condition resembling Batman mask to have treatment overseas
-
Now Playing: Vaping illnesses increase all over the country
-
Now Playing: Teens speak out about vaping after alarming CDC numbers
-
Now Playing: What to know about the threat of EEE
-
Now Playing: CDC reports spike in lung illness in vaping crisis
-
Now Playing: Major increase in new illnesses related to vaping
-
Now Playing: New recall for popular heartburn mediciation
-
Now Playing: Potentially harmful chemicals found in drinking water for California residents
-
Now Playing: What to know about the 2019 flu season
-
Now Playing: CDC to announce hundreds of new lung injury cases tied to vaping