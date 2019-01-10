Transcript for Health experts slam controversial red meat study

Health experts are slamming a study that claims eating red meat is less dangerous than we've been toe hold. A team of international researchers say a despite conventional wisdom the evidence is just too weak to justify telling people to eat less beef and pork. The American cancer society and the American Heart Association are among those criticizing this study as irresponsible. One critic says the findings erode public trust and says the recommendations came from a panel of scientists many of whom are in not to nutrition experts.

