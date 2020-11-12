Transcript for Hospitals pushed to the brink as COVID-19 cases surge

While this mission to deliver the vaccine comes as the corona virus hits a staggering new level is hearing the US. Matt Dunn NG is at a hospital in Tarzan California they have an overflow area for club in nineteen patients and Matt what are you seeing. And what are they health care workers biggest concerns right now. There's no doubt here to with the biggest concern is nationwide and that's nurse six. We know that the numbers are exploding nationwide California. 35000. New cases today and think about it that means that at some point in the next six to eight weeks there will be about 1% of those people organic diet. I'm these are. Huge numbers and it also means that going forward they're staggered meaning the real impact of these new caseloads will be felt weeks down the road. Nursing is the biggest issue this hospital right now is actually contract the nurses from abroad because the pool of nurses. In the United States is so incredibly diminish that they. Literally cannot find anybody to supplement the massive. The burnout that they've had and the shortage of nurses nationwide with the influx of patients oh I would say right now the biggest problem nationally. He's getting enough health care workers to tend to all of the patients who need care at this point.

