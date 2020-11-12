-
Now Playing: How coronavirus is pushing California hospitals to the brink
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for emergency use within days
-
Now Playing: Hanukkah parade passes hospital to thank health care heroes
-
Now Playing: Tipped-wage workers struggling to make ends meet during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Restaurant owners grappling with how to stay open safely amid health restrictions
-
Now Playing: White House demanding FDA chief authorize vaccine today or resign
-
Now Playing: FedEx, UPS teaming up to deliver COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Inside the massive operation to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Will the NBA or NFL get early access to COVID vaccines?
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Pfizer’s vaccine hearings
-
Now Playing: People are 'adopting' health care workers to say thank you
-
Now Playing: Why Emily Oster made her own COVID-19 database| FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: How maternal medical disparities affect women of color
-
Now Playing: Thousands of COVID vaccinations underway in the UK
-
Now Playing: New concerns as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high
-
Now Playing: Pfizer prepares to ship 2.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses across US
-
Now Playing: FDA panel votes yes to recommend Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: US braces for difficult season of COVID-19 with vaccines on horizon
-
Now Playing: How UPS, FedEx are planning to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Americans